Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $167.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.60 million to $170.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $665.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.51 million to $670.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.16 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,076. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

