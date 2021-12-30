Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.