Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Athene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH stock opened at $83.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

