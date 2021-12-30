Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

