YVS.Finance Price Tops $0.14 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 11% against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $170,524.62 and $67,834.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,831 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

