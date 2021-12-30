Ycg LLC Has $42.45 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ycg LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,393 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises 4.0% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $42,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $109.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

