Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.86. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 36,252 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $805.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,898,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 977,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

