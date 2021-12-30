XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.61

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.61 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.98). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 143.75 ($1.93), with a volume of 51,684 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.57) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

About XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.