Xponance Inc. Sells 27,461 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 119,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,956,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.