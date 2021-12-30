Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.63. 6,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

