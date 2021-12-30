Xponance Inc. Has $28.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. FMR LLC raised its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 268.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after purchasing an additional 296,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $646.00. 5,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

