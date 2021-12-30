XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.46. 199,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,761,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in XPeng by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in XPeng by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

