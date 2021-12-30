XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Up 9%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price traded up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.51 and last traded at $48.46. 199,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,761,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 7.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in XPeng by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 426,359 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in XPeng by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in XPeng by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in XPeng by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
