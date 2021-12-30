Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Achieves $423,668.42 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $6.46 or 0.00013611 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $423,668.42 and approximately $4,789.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.88 or 0.07783897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.53 or 1.00086376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

