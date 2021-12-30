Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 3,832 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.