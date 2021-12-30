Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 199,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

