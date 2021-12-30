Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

