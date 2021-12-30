WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,926 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,607,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 568,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $4,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 305,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

In related news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,838 shares of company stock worth $157,999 in the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.11 million, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.