WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 93.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LINC opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 189,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

