WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NOW were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.61 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

