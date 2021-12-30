WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.