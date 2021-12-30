WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 28,460 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GORO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

