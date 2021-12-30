Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report sales of $119.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $450,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 273.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. 18,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,783. The firm has a market cap of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.28. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

