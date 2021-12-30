Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 5,269 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,794,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

