Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,757,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,528,000 after buying an additional 257,952 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

