Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.80. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14.

