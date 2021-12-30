Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

