Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 403.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,011 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 571.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

