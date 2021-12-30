Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,060 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

