Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $4,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $186,000.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

