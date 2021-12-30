Widercoin (WDR) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $44,909.07 and approximately $22,538.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.03 or 0.07784421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.25 or 1.00114625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00051422 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

