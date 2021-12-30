Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $20.03 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 161,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

