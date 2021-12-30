Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 2.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2021

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.53 million and a PE ratio of -23.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.