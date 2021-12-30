Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$55.53 million and a P/E ratio of -23.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

