Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,737,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 480,600 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners makes up 2.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.90% of Western Midstream Partners worth $78,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after acquiring an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

WES opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

