Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Down 27%

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)’s stock price was down 27% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 383,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the average daily volume of 82,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 31.76%.

Western Energy Services Corp. is an oilfield service company, which engages in the provision of contract drilling services. It operates through the Contract Drilling Services and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes Horizon and Stoneham drilling. The Production Services segment comprises well servicing rigs and renting of oilfield equipment.

