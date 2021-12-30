Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

