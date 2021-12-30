Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,863 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

