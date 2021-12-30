Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEBR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of WEBR remained flat at $$12.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 274,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36. Weber has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

