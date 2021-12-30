WD-40 (WDFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $245.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

