Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

