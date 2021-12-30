Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.07% of II-VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,231. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.