Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Pool by 3.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pool by 15.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $567.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.24. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.