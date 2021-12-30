Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $46.98 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $366.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

