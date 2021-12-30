Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $14.37 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of DD opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.