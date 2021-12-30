Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.12% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 45,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

J opened at $138.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

