Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Grows Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $27,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AON by 13.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

AON stock opened at $300.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

