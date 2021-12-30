Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.26%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $288,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

