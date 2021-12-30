Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $25.77

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $26.67. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.