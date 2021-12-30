Warburg Research Analysts Give HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) a €146.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:HBH opened at €130.70 ($148.52) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €69.70 ($79.20) and a one year high of €128.60 ($146.14). The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.