Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.06. 26,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,900. The company has a market cap of $396.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

